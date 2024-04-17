Woman Who Returned From France Dies Of Covid In Jaffna

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A woman who returned from France has died in Jaffna after being infected with the coronavirus.
The 62-year-old woman had returned to Sri Lanka after several years, reports from Jaffna said.
She was admitted to hospital for treatment in Jaffna after having high fever and passed away.
Further tests had later revealed she had the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)
