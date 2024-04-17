Bengal Pro T20 League Onboards Servotech As Franchise Team Owner

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Bengal Pro T20 League which is set to kick off immediately after the IPL in early June 2024, has roped in Servotech Power Systems as the franchise owner for one of the teams ahead of the upcoming season.

The Bengal Pro T20 League is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories.

Servotech Power Systems, an EV charging and solar energy industry has now become one of the franchise team owners in the T20 League.

Speaking about the development, Rishabh Bhatia, Spokesperson, Servotech Power Systems said,“Cricket, a sport deeply ingrained in the hearts of Indians, has always been a symbol of unity, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds into a tapestry of growth and togetherness. This sentiment resonates uniquely within Bengal's rich cultural fabric.

"Servotech Power Systems views its entry into the world of cricket through the Bengal Pro T20 League as an opportunity to nurture indigenous talent while also aligning with its ethos of developing a healthy sporting culture and energizing young talent. This is the start of an exciting new chapter, and we're ready to bat alongside you all," he added.

By entering the dynamic realm of professional sports through the acquisition of the cricket team, Servotech aligns seamlessly with its vision of growth, innovation, and fostering strong relationships for the betterment of Bengal cricket.

By entering the sports sector, Servotech aims to capitalise on cricket's immense popularity and global appeal to strengthen its brand presence and connect with a wider audience base.