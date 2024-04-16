Uzbekistan's Population Nearing 37 Million People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Statistics Agency under the President released data onpopulation growth since the beginning of the year, Azernews reports, citing Kun. uz news agency.

According to the Statistics Agency under the President, as ofApril 16, 2024, the permanent population of Uzbekistan is36,990,058 people.

Of these, 18,594,902 are men and 18,339,670 are women.

It is noted that the number of permanent residents of therepublic increased by 2.1% compared to the corresponding periodlast year.

Since the beginning of the year, the country's population hasincreased by 163.5 thousand people, on average every month of thisyear – by 54.5 thousand people.

Every day the number of permanent residents of Uzbekistanincreases by an average of 1.8 thousand people.