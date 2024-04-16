Maha BJP Files FIR Over Fake List Of Party Candidate For Palghar Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The BJP has registered an FIR at the Marine Drive police station here against an unknown person for forging and fabricating the letterhead and publishing a fake candidate list for the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the "fake list", the party has nominated Prakash Nikam from Palghar seat.

Incidentally, the BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to reach a consensus on a seat-sharing agreement over the Palghar constituency. Both have staked their claims.