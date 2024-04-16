Iraq Vs Thailand AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Group C pair Iraq and Thailand will face off in their opening encounter today at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Winners of the inaugural edition in 2013, the Iraqis have qualified for every iteration since and head coach Radhi Shenaishil wants his side to“impose” themselves at this tournament.

While the West Asians have appeared at the Olympics on six occasions, Thailand are aiming to make it for a third time - and first since 1968.

MATCH HIGHLIGHS

THAILAND'S FANTASTIC GOAL!

FULL TIME

90+9' Iraq vs Thailand Match ends with a win for Thailand 2 - 0

90+8' Attempt missed. Josef Al Imam (Iraq U23) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

90+6' Attempt missed. Amin Al Hamawi (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box.

90+3' Erawan Garnier (Thailand U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90+2' Attempt missed. Seksan Ratree (Thailand U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

90+2' Attempt blocked. Seksan Ratree (Thailand U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erawan Garnier.

90+1' Attempt missed. Ahmed Maknazi (Iraq U23) left footed shot from outside the box.

88' Corner, Thailand U23. Conceded by Josef Al Imam.

88' Natcha Promsomboon (Thailand U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

87' Karrar Mohammed Ali (Iraq U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

87' Foul by Erawan Garnier (Thailand U23).

82' Delay in match because of an injury Erawan Garnier (Thailand U23) .

82' Substitution, Iraq U23. Ahmed Maknazi replaces Karrar Saad.

81' Attempt saved. Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karrar Saad with a cross.

77' Attempt missed. Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zaid Tahseen.

74' Offside, Thailand U23 . Teerasak Poeiphimai is caught offside.

73' Substitution, Thailand U23 . Phon-Ek Maneekorn replaces Warinthon Jamnongwat.

71' RED CARD! for the Iraqi team

71' Second yellow card to Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) for a bad foul.

70' Offside, Thailand U23. Teerasak Poeiphimai is caught offside.

65' Substitution, Thailand U23. Phongsakon Trisat replaces Guntapon Keereeleang.

65' Thailand leads the match with a second goal!

65' GOAL! Iraq 0 - 2 Thailand

65' Goal! Iraq U23 0, Thailand U23 2. Teerasak Poeiphimai (Thailand U23) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

64' Corner, Thailand U23. Conceded by Zaid Tahseen.

61' Attempt blocked. Amin Al Hamawi (Iraq U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karrar Saad with a headed pass.

61' Substitution, Iraq U23. Blnd Azad replaces Ali Al Mosawe.

60' Attempt saved. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

59' Attempt blocked. Amin Al Hamawi (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Jasim.

57' Substitution, Thailand U23. Natcha Promsomboon replaces Chitsanuphong Choti.

52' Attempt blocked. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zaid Tahseen.

50' Attempt missed. Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Amin Al Hamawi.

45' Substitution, Iraq U23. Amin Al Hamawi replaces Salem Ahmed.

Second half begins

Iraq 0 - 1 Thailand

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Teerasak Poeiphimai replaces Settasit Suvannaseat.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Kritsada Nontharat replaces Purachet Thodsanit.

WATCH IN VIDEO: Iraqi fans cheering their team at the Al Janoub Stadium

HALF TIME

Choolthong scores and catches the other team by surprise! Thailand leads the game

45+5' Offside, Iraq U23. Salem Ahmed is caught offside.

45+4' Attempt missed . Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zaid Tahseen following a corner.

45+3' Attempt blocked . Mustafa Saadoun (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

45+1' Attempt saved. Ali Al Mosawe (Iraq U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mustafa Saadoun.

42' Warinthon Jamnongwat (Thailand U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Karrar Mohammed Ali (Iraq U23).

41' Attempt missed. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karrar Mohammed Ali.

37' Attempt missed. Mustafa Saadoun (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

36' Attempt saved. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

34' Substitution, Iraq U23. Muntadher Mohammed replaces Zaid Ismael.

34' Substitution, Iraq U23 . Ali Jasim replaces Salem Ahmed.

33' Attempt missed. Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ali Al Mosawe with a cross following a corner.

30' Salem Ahmed (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28' Attempt missed. Zaid Ismael (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

28' Attempt blocked. Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Al Mosawe with a cross.

26' Thailand's goal caught the Iraqi team off guard!

26' GOAL! Iraq 0 - 1 Thailand

26' Goal! Iraq U23 0, Thailand U23 1. Waris Choolthong (Thailand U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

22' Attempt missed. Salem Ahmed (Iraq U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

21' Attempt saved. Purachet Thodsanit (Thailand U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Songwut Kraikruan.

21' Attempt missed . Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

16' Delay in match because of an injury Warinthon Jamnongwat (Thailand U23).

16' Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13' Attempt missed. Seksan Ratree (Thailand U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Chitsanuphong Choti.

9' Delay in match because of an injury Salem Ahmed (Iraq U23).

9' Attempt blocked. Chanapach Buaphan (Thailand U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

5' Attempt saved. Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

1' Foul by Warinthon Jamnongwat (Thailand U23).

1' Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) wins a free kick on the right wing.

MATCH STARTS

