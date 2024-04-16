Why Rishabh Jaiswal Relates To His 'YRKKH' Role: He Chose His Passion Over Family Business

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Rishabh Jaiswal, who plays the role of Krish Bansal in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH) has called it the 'best' character, adding how he also went through a similar confusion when he was in the college.

Rishabh said Krish has a great graph, and he can relate well to his character.

He said: "Krish is a very diverse character because he is a person who lives in a very loving environment. He loves his mother, his sister-in-law, his brother and respects his parents a lot, but now there is so much pressure on him to follow his career and follow his dreams."

"His father is not allowing him to follow his dreams, so now Krish is actually becoming a rebel and going against his father to pursue his dream. I feel I am contributing to the overall atmosphere of the show, through my role," said Rishabh.

He further said: "The overall tonality of my character is very lovely, and further the audience will also get to see so much more. I feel this is the best character that I can play because I also went through a similar confusion when I was in college. I was very confused about what exactly I wanted to do in life."

"I also had the option to manage my family business or take up a job, but I decided to follow my passion, and here I am, an actor. I think Krish Bansal is one of the closest characters that I can portray on TV," added Rishabh.

The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as fourth-generation leads.

It airs on Star Plus.