Mou On Establishment Of Turkiye-Azerbaijan University Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment ofTurkiye-Azerbaijan University was approved, Azernews reports, citing the President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's decree in this regard.

The Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment ofTurkiye-Azerbaijan University (TAU) between the Ministry of Scienceand Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education ofTurkiye signed on February 19, 2024 in Ankara was approved by thedecree.

After the Memorandum of Understanding enters into force, theMinistry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan must ensure theimplementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must send a notification to theGovernment of the Republic of Turkey that the domestic proceduresnecessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum ofUnderstanding have been completed.