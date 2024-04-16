The MEBAA Show 2024 Set To Unveil Latest Advancements For Business Aviation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

10th edition will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 16 April 2024 – The MEBAA Show, the region's leading business aviation platform, will return to Dubai this year, offering unrivalled access to the region's private jet market. Following a successful edition in 2022, which saw a remarkable 56% increase in visitors from its previous edition, the 2024 edition is all set to feature a refreshed agenda packed with new concepts.



Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the 10th edition of the MEBAA Show will take place from 10-12 December at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site.

The global business jet market continues to grow and is predicted to increase from US$ 42.14 billion in 2022 to US$ 62.66 billion in 2030[1]. The Middle East and Africa region will be a key contributor to this growth. The private jet charter market is projected to expand from US$ 566.46 million to US$ 943.39 million between 2024 and 2029[2], and business aviation traffic in the Middle East is set to witness a 10% year-on-year increase[3]. While persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2022 helped fuel growth, the prominence of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) – particularly in large economies such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia – and growing aviation emission rules continue to influence the market.

Ali Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), comments:“The business aviation industry continues to see strong demand and as a result we are witnessing substantial investment in market infrastructure and ancillary products and services, along with the addition of new aircraft. The MEBAA Show aims to be a leader in the development of our industry, demonstrating innovation across the sector and gathering leading minds to uncover new pathways. We are delighted to be bringing local, regional and international stakeholders from across the business and private aviation landscape to Dubai, ready to chart the way forward and collectively shape the future of our industry.”

A number of international companies have already signed up and confirmed their attendance for the MEBAA Show 2024, including Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Bombardier, Embraer, Empire Aviation, DC Aviation, Vista and Saudia Private. The show will gather industry leaders to gain market insights, uncover future trends and address some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry. Key themes include sustainability in business aviation, exploration of emerging technologies, market trends, future of flight, managing supply chain challenges, the role of start-ups in private aviation and enhancing the customer experience, among others.

The successful BizAv Talks will return for a second year, featuring an extended programme to enable even more conversations on the pressing topics defining the industry, alongside the returning Operators Program, a valuable networking platform for business matchmaking and knowledge exchange. 2024 will also see the launch of BizAv Social. Held on the evening of day two, it will bring the industry together and facilitate networking in a fun and relaxed social environment, making it a must-attend event for industry professionals.

New for this year, VISTA at the MEBAA Show will be an extension of the successful startup hub launched during the Dubai Airshow 2021. Offering a brand-new platform for global startups to showcase their innovations and network with the business aviation industry, the hub will feature technologies ranging from crypto and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to sustainability, among others. Further new and expanded features include a Next Gen Leaders forum, with a full day programme curated for students, and an Advanced Air Mobility pavilion to display the latest eVTOLs entering the market.

By attending The MEBAA Show, organisations will have the chance to meet industry experts including leaders from OEMs, Brokers, Operators, Trip Support, Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sectors and Completions, among others. As the only event of its kind in the Middle East that combines a trade show and aircraft display on the same site, attendees will also witness a spectacular line-up of private jets and luxury showcases from world-class exhibitors.