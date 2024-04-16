Hinen To Showcase Innovative Energy Solutions At Solar & Storage Live Australia 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2024 - Australia, a vast land bathed in golden sunlight, is embracing an era of unprecedented opportunities in the solar energy sector. Following the Australian Government's significant push towards clean energy initiatives, March 28th, 2024, Australian Government announced up to $1 billion funding for the Solar Sunshot program. Closely following on April 11th, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled the Future Made in Australia Act to accelerate its transition to net zero.





Hinen's solar energy products

Amidst such a progressive backdrop, the much-awaited Solar & Storage Live Australia 2024 event will take place on May 1st-2nd at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, bringing together international solar panel suppliers, energy storage companies, and renewable energy experts to present the newest technology and trends in solar and energy storage.



At that time, Hinen will present its star product, the Max low-voltage system , at booth H5 to meet everyone. Acclaimed for its efficiency, reliability, and safety, the system is highly-approved in the marketplace. It includes the Max6i 5kW single-phase inverter and the Max5b 5kWh low-voltage battery, which maximizes the conversion of solar energy into usable electricity to achieve an impressive 190% PV oversizing. This ensures efficient energy transformation from solar panels while storing surplus energy for unexpected blackouts or load-shedding scenarios. The Max low-voltage system is CEC-certified to meet Australian grid feed-in requirements with a 5kW output capacity and expandable to 20kWh to accommodate household energy demands.



Hinen's Max low-voltage system is technologically advanced and emphasizes exceptional user experience. Its operation noise level is controlled below 25dB, equivalent to sleeping standard, and a five-layer battery protection mechanism guarantees electrical safety, minimizing potential risks in an emergency. With the Hinen intelligent APP, users can easily monitor household energy consumption anytime, anywhere, managing electricity usage for a convenient, smart living experience.









MENAFN16042024003551001712ID1108099075