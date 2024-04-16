Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Age Limit For River Rafting, Kayaking, Other Adventurous Sports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Deputy Commission of Kullu district to set an upper age limit for individuals participating in adventurous sports like Kayaking, river rafting, etc, the bench comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Jyotsna Rewal Dua stressed the need for a \"fitness certificate\" for senior citizens engaging in such activities, Live Law reported.\"It is desirable to fix upper age limit to persons who are intending to do kayaking or associated river sports and also to prescribe the necessity of senior citizens participating in such activities producing a Fitness Certificate,\" the court said Sabha polls: Congress fields Ex-Himachal CM's son against Kangana from MandiThe High Court in November 2023 scrutinised the adherence to safety regulations in river rafting and other adventurous sports. At that time, the court noted shortcomings in safety regulations and pointed out that the operators of river rafting violated Rule 11(b) of the Himachal Pradesh River Rafting Rules, 2005. The rule mandates that the operator must have two rescue rafts or a combination of one raft and a kayak on past orders, the court's latest decision focuses on strengthening the safety protocols in river sports, particularly in light of the death of a 65-year-old tourist releases 4th list for Lok Sabha polls, fields Ajay Rai against PM ModiThe court posted the matter on July 18 for further consideration, 112 roads were closed on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh due to adverse weather conditions to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Hansa and Koksar in tribal Lahaul and Spiti have received 5 cm and 2 cm of snow in for crucial test in Himachal, by-polls to be held on June 1IMD has issued an orange alert in the state warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in isolated areas on Friday. The alert comes as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to affect northwest India from Thursday weather office has also predicted a wet spell in the state until April 21, except for Wednesday.

