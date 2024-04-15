UAE: Distance Learning Announced For Private Schools In Abu Dhabi, Ajman, UAQ

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:12 PM

Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain have announced distance learning for private schools in the emirates due to unstable weather conditions .

Remote study and work has been activated for schools and government entities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 16 April, due to adverse weather.

Students in Ajman will be studying remotely on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17, in light of the turbulent weather forecast during the coming days.

Public and private schools in Umm Al Qaiwain will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Tuesday, 16 April. Nurseries will also be closed.

Sharjah has also announced two days of distance learnin for private school students due to the hazardous weather.

Earlier, Dubai announced that all private schools will be conducting remote learning for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16.

Public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learnin on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

