Meta To Temporarily Shut Down Threads App In Turkey

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Meta on Monday said that it will temporarily shut down the Instagram Threads app in Turkey from April 29, in order to comply with an interim order of the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA).

The company said that there will be no impact on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or any other Meta services in the country, or Threads in other countries.

"We are taking steps to minimise disruption for people using Threads in Turkey," Meta said in a statement.

People using Threads will be notified of this decision within the app before the April 29 deadline.

"People using Threads in Turkey can choose whether to deactivate but not delete their Threads profile, or to delete their profile," the company said.

People with deactivated profiles can download their posts and preserve their existing content through our Download Your Information tool at any time, said Meta in a blog post.

The regulator recently issued an interim order prohibiting the sharing of data between Threads and Instagram.

"We disagree with the interim order, we believe we are in compliance with all Turkish legal requirements, and we will appeal," said Meta.