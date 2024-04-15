Genetec announces availability of Security Center SaaS

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, April 15, 2024—Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announced the availability of Security Center SaaS from its global network of certified partners. A massively scalable, open, and unified software as a service (SaaS) solution, the new offering will combine access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion monitoring, automation, and many other advanced security capabilities.

“The physical security industry has been eagerly anticipating an enterprise-grade offering that can be implemented in the cloud or in a hybrid deployment based on customers’ needs and requirements. Security Center SaaS not only fills this important gap in the market, but it redefines the possibilities for cloud-based physical security,” said Michel Chalouhi, Vice President of Global Sales at Genetec Inc.

Because of its open architecture, Security Center SaaS gives organizations the freedom to choose the door controllers, cameras, and devices that work best for their business. It also features powerful forensic search tools designed to simplify and speed up investigations. These tools extract crucial information from the rich metadata collected by the system's connected edge devices. The information is presented in a single, intuitive user interface, facilitating faster and more informed decision-making processes.

Security Center SaaS features powerful and comprehensive systems management tools, making it easier and faster for channel partners to configure, provision, and deploy complex, multi-site enterprise systems at scale. From quote to delivery, Security Center SaaS helps partners to efficiently manage and oversee all their Security Center SaaS installations, no matter the size of the project.

Direct to cloud connection with Axis Cloud Connect (ACC) and Axis Powered by Genetec

In addition to an open portfolio of cameras by a range of manufacturers, Security Center SaaS takes full advantage of the newly announced Axis Cloud Connect solution, and the existing Axis Powered by Genetec network door controller. Building on years of close collaboration with Axis, Security Center SaaS enables customers to securely connect, enroll, and manage Axis devices in a diversity of deployment options, including direct device-to-cloud streaming of video, metadata, and access control data.

Together, both ACC and Axis Powered by Genetec offer users a complete enterprise-grade deployment of both network access control and video technologies designed to work seamlessly across hybrid and cloud environments, as well as in fully on-premises deployments. Easily installed and maintained, these Axis devices enable Security Center SaaS customers to deploy a unified cloud-ready installation quickly and reliably.

Pricing and availability

Security Center SaaS is offered in two subscription plans starting at $149 US MSRP per year per device connection (these can be door controllers, cameras, intercoms, intrusion panels, or other device connections).

The new offering is also available in competitively priced video bundles, including software and camera connections, starting at $2,700 US MSRP*. These include the option of either 8 or 20 camera connections (with 8 and 20 TB of storage, respectively), the Security Center SaaS software, and the Genetec Cloudlink™ 310 appliance that allows any non-cloud-ready camera to be easily connected to Security Center SaaS.

Security Center SaaS is available to be quoted** and ordered immediately in all regions and will begin shipping as of May 30th, 2024.





MENAFN15042024004056016208ID1108095946