Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Foreign Minister Of Iran

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and ways to calm and de-escalate the situation, in addition to the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's deep concern regarding the recent developments in the region, urging all parties to calm and exercise the utmost restraint.

His Excellency stressed the need for joint action to de-escalate the situation in the region and resolve differences peacefully.

His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability regionally and internationally.