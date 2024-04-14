King, Biden Discuss Regional De-Escalation, Need To Reach Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Sunday from US President Joe Biden, which covered the latest developments in the region and efforts to de-escalate and reach a ceasefire in Gaza.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the need to stop escalation immediately in the region, warning that any escalatory Israeli measures will expand the conflict into the region.The King said ending the war on Gaza immediately is the way to prevent a regional spillover.His Majesty affirmed that Jordan will not allow for a regional war to unfold on its land, warning of the consequences of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and unilateral measures in the West Bank.The King called for the protection of civilians in Gaza and ensuring the sustainable flow of sufficient humanitarian aid through all available means.Discussions during the phone call also covered the need to maintain coordination between Jordan and the United States on regional developments.