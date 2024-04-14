Zakir Hasanov Met With The Commander Of The Jordanian Air Force

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, visited the King Abdullah II SpecialOperations Training Center as part of his official visit to theHashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Azernews reports,citing Defense Ministry Defense.

A meeting was held with the Director General, Colonel NaelAlshgirat, and a wide range of opinions were exchanged on a numberof issues.

Colonel-General Z. Hasanov got acquainted with the King AbdullahII Special Operations Training Center. The Minister of Defense wasgiven detailed information about the main activity of the centerand the conditions created here.

The Defense Minister later arrived at the Royal Air ForceCommand.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met here with the commander of theRoyal Air Force of Jordan, Major-General Muhammad Hyasat.

At the meeting, prospects for the development of military,military education and military technical cooperation werediscussed.