Richa Chadha Reminisces About Her Schoolgirl Gang 'Saste Qatil': 'Best Years Of My Life'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Soon-to-be mother Richa Chadha reminisced about her school days on Sunday, sharing a throwback picture of her 'best girl gang' named 'Saste Qatil'.

Richa took to Instagram stories and reshared a picture posted by a fan page named“Richa Chadha _merizindagi”.

The blurred picture shows the 'Madam Chief Minister' actress wearing a white shirt and a black bandana on her head. She gives an intense look, posing alongside her two girl besties.

Richa did her schooling from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, New Delhi.

The post is captioned:“LOL! This photo is from school days, when we made up a gang (to kinda combat one stupid boy gang that was kinda toxic). We ironically named this girl gang Saste Qatil. Don't miss the bandana and the attitude. Pic was taken in the Barista at Janpath, next to People Tree... Delhi peeps would know! Best years of my life. Best girl gang ever!”

Richa is married to actor Ali Fazal, and they are expecting their first child together. They tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali was last seen in the spy thriller film 'Khufiya' and is gearing up for the release of the new season of 'Mirzapur'. Richa's last appearance was in 'Fukrey 3'.