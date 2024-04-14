Musk cautions of terrorist danger to America

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, renowned CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has issued a stark warning regarding the security implications of the ongoing crisis at the United States-Mexico border. In response to a social media post by former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy advocating for stricter border controls and mass deportations, Musk expressed concerns over the potential for a terrorist attack of the magnitude of September 11, 2001, if the uncontrolled influx of migrants is not addressed.



Ramaswamy highlighted the alarming possibility that even a small fraction of illegal migrants harboring hostile intentions could pose a significant security threat to the United States, citing the risk of another tragedy on the scale of 9/11. Musk echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the sheer volume of illegal migrants crossing the border increases the likelihood of such a catastrophic event occurring.



Musk's remarks reflect growing apprehension over the security implications of the situation at the United States southern border. He previously criticized the United States asylum system, arguing that lax identification requirements have facilitated the entry of criminals and posing a threat to national security. Reports indicating a drop in Venezuela's homicide rate alongside suggestions of criminal gangs migrating to the United States have further fueled concerns regarding border security.



Moreover, Musk condemned potential policy measures proposed by the Biden administration, including offering permanent residency to millions of illegal immigrants. He accused the Democratic Party of deliberately opening the southern border to bolster their electoral prospects, alleging that such actions prioritize political gain over national security.



As debates surrounding immigration policies intensify, Musk's warnings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address border security challenges while balancing humanitarian concerns. The implications of uncontrolled migration extend beyond domestic policy considerations, posing significant implications for national security and public safety.

