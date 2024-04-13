(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Makes Available Phone Line 1125 for Information and Guidance On Women's Rights ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners Culture & Lifestyle Four Cantons and One District Begin the Path to Becoming Compassionate Cities Culture & Lifestyle Running After Childbirth: Everything You Need to Know Culture & Lifestyle Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets Culture & Lifestyle Diquís Stone Spheres Align With the Sun, a Phenomenon That Only Occurs Twice a Year

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: April 13, 2024Costa Rica Makes Available Phone Line 1125 for Information and Guidance On Women's Rights

For consultations about violence against women there is the 9-1-1 emergency line

By TCRN STAFF April 13, 202440 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTCRN Beleida Delgado - April 13, 2024Costa Rica Reiterates Alert Avoiding Trips to the Middle East as the Situation Could Become“Aggravated” Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - April 13, 2024San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners Featured Event TCRN STAFF - April 13, 2024Santa Ana Will Enjoy the EMAI 2024 Tango Festival For Free TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

The Costa Rican National Women's Institute (INAMU) makes the free hotline 1125 available to the population. It operates Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and its purpose is to provide guidance and information on women's human rights.

This line provides assistance in matters of family law, distribution of marital assets, information on divorce proceedings, custody and parenting or visitation time, support of minors, paternity, among others.

The platform par excellence that addresses these issues is the 9-1-1 line, which can be accessed for two reasons: if a woman has questions about gender violence, call 91-1 and ask the INAMU operator or Well, if you are experiencing an emergency situation due to violence, call 9-1-1 and directly request support from the operator, who will dispatch a rescue unit. The 9-1-1 line operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

For its part, issues related to workplace harassment and political violence are addressed in person at the Information and Orientation Center (CIO) administered by INAMU.

These offices are located on the Judicial Circuit boulevard, 75 meters south of the entrance to the National Museum. Added to these options offered by the National Women's Institute are the Violet Points, which are public offices that work from Monday to Friday, from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon and whose function is to provide guidance and support to women. victims of street sexual harassment, sexual harassment and violence.

For more information:

Tel: 2527-8456 / com/inamu COM-018-2024/IJV

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado