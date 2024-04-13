Gulmarg Ski Woes: Report Reveals Lack Of Infrastructure, Unreliable Operations

The report, titled“2024 end of season report”, prepared by Brian Newman, a Snow Safety Officer with the government of J&K suggested the need of critical infrastructure including

Automated Weather Station (AWS),

installation of a repeater at G4 station for wireless radio sets, strong internet signal at ski patrol office and high quality Ski patrol uniforms for the staffers.

The reports says that the 2024 ski season at Gulmarg was cut short to two months. For the third consecutive Winter, seasonal snowfall was below average. Far below average. The entire month of January offered insufficient snowpack to open the ski area.

Similarly, in its 2023 report, the seasonal snowpack was also below average.

It says that many skiers and snowboarders who arrived in Gulmarg in large numbers expressed dissatisfaction with their experience at Gulmarg ski area.

“The reason was consistently stated that the gondola and the chairlift did not follow reliable hours of operation. Especially foreign skiers who are used to ski areas publicizing their hours (Gulmarg does not, nor does it mention the ski area on the cable car website), the absence of official operating hours left the operations staff to fail to meet the agreed timings with little or no accountability,” the report adds.

Mr. Newman reveals that he met the J&K cable car operations managers to ensure that they could achieve established timings from past seasons.

“I was told it would be 'no issue' and was reassured since this was a new operations management team, one which I knew well from previous winters working together. The results were a failure on every attempt to load ski patrollers on the second phase for avalanche mitigation at 8am,” he says in the report.

The gondola, he says, was never available for ski patrol to begin the dangerous job of avalanche mitigation early whereby the ski area would be rendered safe and ready to open by the official time.

He says the guests of Gulmarg Ski Area have a right to know what they are paying for when they purchase a ski ticket.“They deserve to be informed about the ski area's opening and closing times and have confidence that they will receive the number of hours they have paid for, especially when it snows-not in spite of it,” he added.

The report further adds that none of the items from 2023 have been addressed. Additionally, ski patrol radios, avalanche beacons, shovels and probes are due for replacement.

The report adds that there is no progress on installing an Automated Weather Station (AWS) from the last three years.

It further adds that the Master planning for development of ski slopes at Gulmarg gondola are still unfinished.

The report stressed that the expensive snow beating machines, (Piston Bully) are experiencing excessive damage while performing basic services to tourism needs.

“The damage is due to severely under-developed terrain where tracks exist; and include large boulders, and debris. Consistent with international practices, proper development of the underlying track including heavy machinery earthworks as necessary, is recommended,” the report says.

The report adds that a second and separate track has been identified and would be constructed for use by others including pedestrians, sledge and snowmobile stakeholders.

“The finished tracks should be smooth and sustainably built so a beaten (groomed) slope may be provided without undue risk to snow beating machines with the added benefit of achieving said beaten slope despite shallow depths of seasonal snow thereby further extending the period of ski season.”

