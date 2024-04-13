Tokayev Cancels Astana International Forum Due To Devastating Floods

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has canceled theAstana International Forum, which was to be held in June 2024, dueto unprecedented floods in the country, Azernews reports.

“Due to the unprecedented flooding in Kazakhstan and the need tosave financial resources to eliminate the consequences oflarge-scale destruction and provide assistance to the citizens ofthe country, I have decided to cancel the Astana InternationalForum,” Tokayev wrote on X.

He said that the forum would resume in 2025.

The Astana International Forum was to be chaired by thePresident of Kazakhstan in the capital of Kazakhstan on June13-14.