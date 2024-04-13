Health Ministry In Gaza Says War Death Toll At 33,686

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 33,686 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of Israeli onslaught.
The toll includes at least 52 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,309 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip.
