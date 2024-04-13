Two J&K Judokas To Represent India At World Deaf Judo Championship

Rakhshinda and Vishal are trainees of J&K Sports Council's Judo academy. They both practiced at MA Stadium Judo Centre under the guidance Suraj Bhan Singh, Chief Judo coach.

Six deaf Judokas, two men and four women, will represent India at the World Championship. Alongside the two Judokas from J&K, two women from Maharashtra, one woman from Haryana and one man from UP complete the Indian contingent.

The team left for Kazakhstan on the evening of April 10. The team was sent by Deaf Sports Council of India and sponsored by the Sports Authority of India.

Previously in 2021, Rakhshinda Mehak won the Bronze medal in the 1st World Deaf Judo Championship, which was held in Paris, France.

