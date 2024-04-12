Asian Winter Games To Bring New Development Opportunities To Harbin

(MENAFN- IANS) Harbin, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A hotel located on Hongqi Street in Harbin, the capital city of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, is formulating its operational plan for six months later.

Due to its location, the hotel's manager is concerned that the current number of rooms cannot meet the guests' demands, reported Xinhua.

The hotel is close to the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 9th Asian Winter Games in 2025, meaning it will welcome customers from all over the world during game time.

The Games will take place from February 7 to 14, 2025, marking another major comprehensive international ice and snow event hosted by China following the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Insiders believe that the Asian Winter Games will bring new development opportunities to Harbin, which enjoyed prominence as a top tourism destination in China over the past winter.

"The sculptures with Asian Winter Games elements are very interesting. I'm worried that it will be difficult to buy tickets for next year's competition," said Sun Miao, a visitor from southern China's Guangdong.

In the Harbin Ice-Snow World, many people like Sun started paying attention to the Asian Winter Games after they arrived in Harbin.

The hosting of the 3rd Asian Winter Games in Harbin in 1996 brought the Yabuli Ski Resort to fame, attracting more and more people to experience ice and snow sports in the city.

Last winter, the number of visitors to the Yabuli Ski Resort exceeded one million for the first time. "We expect more visitors next winter," said He Huijie, general manager of the Yabuli Sun Mountain Resort.

Zhang Guihai, head of the Heilongjiang Ice and Snow Industry Institute, said that the Beijing 2022 has encouraged more people to participate in ice and snow sports, and the 9th Asian Winter Games will have a similar effect, accelerating the development of ice and snow sports among the public in Harbin.

Wang Hongxin, head of the Harbin bureau of culture, broadcast, television and tourism, said the Asian Winter Games will accelerate the upgrading of local ice and snow sports facilities and contribute to the development of ice and snow tourism.

"Nowadays, industries such as hotels and catering are seeing new development momentum, and the Asian Winter Games have created many employment opportunities for the city," said Zhang Haihua, deputy mayor of Harbin.