Prime Minister Of Spain Says Europe Ready To Recognize A Palestinian State

Madrid: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed that Europe is ready to recognize a Palestinian state.

During a press conference today with his Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Store, the Spanish Prime Minister said that Europe is prepared to recognize a Palestinian state as soon as possible, with full membership in the United Nations.

Sanchez emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allowing humanitarian institutions to operate without any threats, affirming that further violence and civilian deaths in Gaza cannot be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Prime Minister affirmed that Norway is prepared to recognize a Palestinian state and support its membership in the United Nations.

Last month, Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia announced that they would collectively work towards recognizing the Palestinian state.