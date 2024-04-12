Beaches And Parks Are Hot Destinations During The Eid Holidays

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Large numbers of residents of different nationalities flocked to the numerous public gardens and parks across the country to enjoy the Eid holidays.

The Public Gardens Department at the Ministry of Municipality has made all the arrangements at the parks and beaches to make them ready to receive the expected influx of visitors during the holidays, in particular because of good weather conditions for outdoor activities.

Accordingly, inspection tours were carried out ahead of Eid, with the necessary cleaning and maintenance works done to keep these places in their best shape.

Most of the parks are free of charge.

However, Al Khor Park is a paid facility, with pre-booking necessary, and there is another separate fee for to the Panda House there.

Al Khor Park is unique in that it is not just a park with ample green areas, but it hosts a zoo.

Expatriate Saeed Abdalla said that public parks have become easily accessible at almost all areas of the country, making it the best option for families to spend time in the open air, allowing children to enjoy play in the open spaces.

He said that this encourages healthy lifestyle and helps steer children away from electronic devices and the virtual world.

Others meanwhile prefer to go to the seafront areas, such as Doha Corniche, Katara Seafront and other areas at Wakra and Al Khor.

Public and private beaches across the country, especially those outside Doha at the Sealine Al Wakra, Simaisma, Al Shamal, Al Khor and others have seen great turnout, with many groups of people – families and friends – opting to spend the Eid holidays there from early morning hours till late evening.

While some preferred to stick to a quiet spot for fishing and contemplation, others enjoyed swimming, bike and camel rides over the sand dunes and other group activities and games.

Expatriate Khalid Ahmed said that the residents of Qatar are very lucky to have such amazing beaches, many of which equipped with various services and facilities that ensure comfort and safety for everybody, including children, the elderly and those with special needs.

He added that it is very clear that the authorities have exerted great efforts to prepare these places and make them easily accessible for the public free of charge.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Municipality has invited residents and visitors of the country to enjoy the various beaches and parks.

However, it has also urged the public to maintain cleanliness of these places, avoiding littering or setting fire for barbecues directly on the sands.

Through its official X account, the ministry further urged the public to dispose of their garbage, barbecue remains and other refuse materials at the designated areas, to keep these places clean to be enjoyed by all.

MENAFN12042024000067011011ID1108088477