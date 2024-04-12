Reps Of State Committee On Religious Associations Visit Military Unit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the state committee visited several militaryunits and met with servicemen, Azernews reports, citing the DefenceMinistry of Azerbaijan.

According to the joint action plan signed between the DefenseMinistry and the State Committee on Religious Associations, eventsare being held for the purpose of promoting the national and moralvalues and educating military personnel.

During the events, the blessed memory of the National LeaderHeydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives forthe sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity ofAzerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The events discussed the role of Islam in the creation andformation of healthy mind, the education of the youth in the spiritof military patriotism and the measures taken by the state in theprotection of national and moral values. Questions of militarypersonnel were answered.

The importance of such events carried out in the field of educationof military personnel in the Azerbaijan Army was emphasized.