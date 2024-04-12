NSDC Secretary Meets With Lockheed Martin Representatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko and representatives of Lockheed Martin, a leading U.S. defense company, discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation between the defense industry of Ukraine and the United States.

According to the NSDC's press service , Lytvynenko thanked the U.S. government and the American people for their effective support in the face of Russian aggression.

At the same time, he emphasized that modernization and transformation, as well as increasing the capacity to manufacture and repair weapons, military equipment, missiles, and ammunition, are important for Ukraine's defense industry. That is why Ukraine needs to establish effective cooperation with global companies.

For his part, Lockheed Martin International President Raymond Piselli said that bilateral relations would be progress for both the United States and Ukraine. According to him, they are considering assisting in the deployment of production facilities at the local level.

Lockheed Martin specializes in manufacturing in the field of aircraft construction, aerospace equipment, etc.

As reported, the U.S. State Department has authorized the emergency sale of military products worth $138 million to Ukraine to ensure critical repairs of HAWK air defense missile systems in service in Ukraine.