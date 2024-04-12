Aayush Sharma Shares How He Became ‘Ruslaan’, Shed Body Fat Within 25 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Aayush Sharma, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Ruslaan', has opened up on the journey behind his physical transformation in the film.

The actor's bare-bodied look in the film has been the talk of the town since its trailer release.

Aayush put himself through a punishing schedule to not only look the part but tenaciously pull off the stunts given to him.

Talking about his fitness regime, the actor said: "This is what happens when the director says we shoot the bare-body fight in 25 days. It's supposed to be in Azerbaijan, and we shoot at -6 degrees. Abs, which are cinematically important in reality, are the muscles that can betray you very soon. It takes time to come, a slight oversight, and your tummy is back out. Though it's not healthy to constantly be in a six-pack condition, I try my best to stay in shape. Contrary to popular opinion, maintaining the shoot condition throughout the year is neither healthy nor advised.”

Aayush shared that he had a shoulder injury, after which he started going easy with his workouts.

The actor further mentioned,“Body had adapted to the diet, so I had started eating a lot of home food to shake things up. But when Karan narrated the action sequence, I was thrilled and excited, I knew this was going to be the best and most challenging sequence of 'Ruslaan'. Not only for me but also for the whole crew. Freezing climate and an uncontrolled shoot location. But the whole 'Ruslaan' team was excited to shoot this sequence.”

The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade.

Narrating his process, Aayush shared: "Rajender Dhole had exactly 25 days to drop down all the fat and get me 'Ruslaan' ready. AM/PM workouts combined with extensive cardio were the plan. From 'Antim', we had to drop down our weight because Ruslaan had to be leaner and more agile. But I still say nothing is impossible because the strongest muscle in your body is your mind and nothing else.”

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, and directed by Karan L. Butani, the film is set to release on April 26.