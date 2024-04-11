The IET Announces The 8Th Edition Of The IET India Scholarship Award To Recognise Future Engineering Leaders

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has opened applications for the eighth edition of its prestigious IET India Scholarship Award, with a combined prize money of Rs 10 Lakhs. Open to students of all AICTEUGC-approved institutes, the IET India Scholarship Award programme aims to reward and celebrate individual excellence and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in India.



IET India Scholarship Award 2024





Previous winners have gone on to join industry leaders like Google, Apple, Boeing, Deloitte, and MIT, and some have even become entrepreneurs themselves.





The Award evaluates participants across parameters that include academic performance, extracurricular activities, range of outreach activities and their ability to come up with creative engineering solutions to solve societal challenges. In the first round, students are shortlisted based on their academic performance as well as extracurricular activities. They then progress to an online test on STEM subjects and technical expertise. Students who clear the cut-off score are then invited to present their technological solution to a pertinent societal challenge in the regional rounds. Regional winners finally battle it out in the national finals to win the title.





Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said,“As technology continues to revolutionise our world, nurturing and recognising the next generation of engineering leaders becomes ever more critical. The IET India Scholarship Award is our way of celebrating and supporting engineering talent. Last year's applications boasted exceptional talent, and I am confident this year will be no different. I wish all the participants the best of luck, and eagerly anticipate seeing their innovative ideas come to life.”





The IET India Scholarship Award 2024 is guided by an esteemed Advisory Board consisting of prominent academicians and nationally recognised corporate leaders.

The committee is chaired by Prof Abhijit Chakrabarti, Former Vice Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Kolkata.





“I am delighted to announce the inauguration of the IET India Scholarship Award 2024. We are eager to engage with the most promising young minds in the Indian engineering community for the eighth edition. Our past winners have made significant strides, and we take immense pride in their accomplishments. I look forward to witnessing the innovative approaches that undergraduate engineering students will bring forth this year, further solidifying the legacy of excellence associated with the IET India Scholarship Award,” said Prof. Abhijit Chakrabarti, Chairman, IET India Scholarship Award Advisory Committee.





The past seven editions of the IET India Scholarship Award have witnessed tremendous participation from across India with the last edition having received over 43,000 applications. Instituted in 2013, the annual IET India Scholarship Award underlines the IET's commitment to India's engineering community. The programme aims to reward innovative thinking from the next crop of engineers entering the workforce and is part of a wide number of the IET's initiatives focused on improving the quality of engineering in India.





Applications are now open for the 2024 edition. For more information, please visit - bit/3TSwZYf





The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 154,000 members in 148 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary – to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing its members, engineers, technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.





The India chapter of the IET started operations in India in 2006, from Bangalore. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, its aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Its strategy is to bring a telling difference to the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role in the industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. The organisation plans to do this by working in partnership with the industry, academia and the Government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning and career life cycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high-impact sectors.