Application Delivery Controller Market To Reach USD 14.1 Billion By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The application delivery controller market size was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing Demand for Cloud-based Services to Propel the Need for Application Delivery Controllers

The increasing demand for cloud-based services is a significant driver for the application delivery controller market. As more companies embrace cloud applications and infrastructure, the need for efficient application delivery and load-balancing solutions is rising. This surge in demand for ADC systems stems from their ability to ensure seamless and secure application delivery across diverse cloud environments. Furthermore, the demand for high-performance applications is another key factor fueling the adoption of application delivery controller systems. With the proliferation of data-intensive applications like video streaming, online gaming, and e-commerce platforms, there's a growing necessity for application delivery solutions capable of managing heavy traffic loads and optimizing application performance.

Edge computing plays a crucial role in decreasing latency and enhancing application performance by facilitating data processing and storage closer to the point of data generation. With the increasing adoption of edge computing, there is a corresponding rise in demand for application delivery solutions. These solutions not only optimize application performance but also ensure efficient data processing. This trend presents fresh opportunities for application delivery controller vendors to innovate and develop solutions specifically for edge computing. By catering to the growing demand for edge computing, vendors can seize new market opportunities and enhance their competitive position.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The application delivery controller market has been segmented into deployment, service, enterprise size, end-use, and region.

Implementation and Integration Account for Robust Market Share in 2023

Based on services, the market is segmented into implementation and integration and training, support, and maintenance. Implementation and integration hold a significant share of the service segment as organizations adopt application delivery controllers to optimize their application performance and scalability.

IT & Telecom Industry Anticipated to Register Positive Growth in Forecast Period

Based on the industry, the market segmentation includes IT & Telecom, BFSI, government, healthcare, retail, and others. IT & Telecom holds a substantial share of the industry segment due to the increasing demand for efficient IT and network infrastructure to support the growing number of connected devices, data-intensive applications, and cloud-based services.

Ask For Discount

Application Delivery Controller Market Report Highlights:

The application delivery controller market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 15.3% by 2032.

The application delivery controller market is growing due to the growing demand for high-performance applications and the surge in the adoption of cloud-based services.

Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the application delivery controller market. This growth is backed by the increasing adoption of cloud computing services in the region the rising number of smartphone users, and the growing demand for advanced network infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Some prominent players in the application delivery controller market report include F5 Networks, Citrix Systems, A10 Networks, Fortinet, Radware, Kemp Technologies, Riverbed Technology, Barracuda Networks, Cloudflare, Cisco Systems, Array Networks, Piolink Inc., and others.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: ...

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Data Center Cooling Market

High Performance Computing (HPC) Market

Environmental Monitoring Market

Homeland Security Market

Customer Relationship Management Market

CONTACT: Mail: ...Ph: +1-970-672-0390Website: