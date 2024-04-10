PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Begin LS Poll Campaign In Tripura Next Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Tripura next week to further spearhead the campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

State BJP spokesman Subrata Chakraborty on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Modi would address a mega election rally in Agartala on April 17, the last date of campaigning of the first out of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

He added that the Union Home Minister would address another election rally in northern Tripura's Kumarghat on April 15.

Chakraborty said that already several top brass leaders along with the state leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, are undertaking the poll campaign across the state.

Hundreds of people, supporters of other parties, are everyday joining BJP in different parts of the state attracting PM Modi's vision, mission and guarantees, he added.

Noting PM Modi's 'Abki Baar, 400 paar' target, the BJP spokesperson also said that his party is confident of winning the state's two Lok Sabha seats.

Voting would be held in Tripura West and Tripura East Parliamentary constituencies on April 19 and April 26 respectively.

In all 18 candidates, including two women, are contesting on the two Lok Sabha seats with nine from each of the seats.

However, the main contest is expected to be held between the BJP and INDIA bloc, comprising Congress, CPI-M and six other parties.