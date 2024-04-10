I-League: Churchill Brothers End 2023-24 Season On Winning Note

(MENAFN- IANS) Vasco da Gama (Goa), April 10 (IANS) Churchill Brothers routed Rajasthan United 7-0 in their I-League encounter at Tilak Maidan on April 10, 2024. This was the third time in three games Rajasthan conceded six goals, leaving any hopes of ending the season on a positive note in tatters. Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, end their season on a high and could end up as high as sixth if results swing their way. Churchill Brothers lead 2-0 at the break.

With this result, Churchill Brothers move to sixth in the I-League table, with 33 points from 24 games. However, Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong FC, who are placed seventh and eighth, respectively, can still move ahead of the Red Machines, as they are on 32 and 31 points, with one game in hand. Rajasthan United, meanwhile, finish their season at the 10th spot, garnering 25 points from 24 matches.

Having settled into the game with relative ease, Churchill completely dominated the possession statistics, their lack of finesse in the final third denying them the opener. The opener came via their most prolific duo, Martin Chaves and Louis Ogana in the 17th minute. Chaves ran through the left side of midfield, crossing from the edge of the box to leave Ogana with the simplest of tap-ins for the opener. Richard Costa got a second in the 26th minute, after Lamgoulen Semkholun had brilliantly headed Rahul Raju's cross into the path of Richard Costa to finish.

Just when it seemed like a break would rejuvenate Rajasthan United, Churchill struck again, almost straight from the half time whistle. It was the Chaves-Ogana duo combining again, for the Nigerian's seventh goal of the I-League campaign. After the Uruguayan had played the ball through, Ogana muscled past two Rajasthan defenders before slamming it home. Four minutes later, the two Churchill full-backs Lalremruata and Semkholun combined to score a fourth for the home side. The former's brilliant cross was expertly headed in from close range by the latter.

Having already provided two assists in the game, Chaves also got his long due goal in the 73rd after some calamitous defending from Rajasthan. Left unmarked at the far post on a corner, the Uruguayan volleyed home from five yards before wheeling off in celebration. A sixth followed in the 87th minute, when Trijoy Dias turned in Lalremruata's cross from the left. A seventh from Abdul Karim-Samb in injury time completed the rout.