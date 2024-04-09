IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Thrilling 2-Run Victory Over Punjab Kings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) What started as a seemingly straightforward affair turned into a nail-biting thriller, showcasing the unpredictable nature of cricket. In a game that swung dramatically in the final over, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious by the slimmest of margins, clinching a thrilling two-run win.

Opting to bat first, SRH initially struggled, finding themselves at 64 for 4 in just 9.4 overs. Travis Head (21 off 15) and Abhishek Sharma (16 off 11) provided a brief spark, but it was Arshdeep Singh (4-0-29-4) who stole the show with two crucial wickets in consecutive overs. Despite the setbacks, big names like Markram and Klaasen failed to make a significant impact, leaving the onus on the lower order.

Enter Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose explosive knock of 64 runs off 37 deliveries turned the tide in SRH's favor. His fearless batting, comprising 4 boundaries and 5 towering sixes, resurrected the innings and provided the much-needed momentum. Partnering with Abdul Samad (25 off 12), Reddy forged a crucial 50-run partnership for the 6th wicket, steering the franchise out of a precarious situation.

With Shahbaz Ahmed's quickfire 14* off 7 balls and Jaydev Unadkat's last-ball six proving decisive, SRH managed to post a competitive total of 182/9. In the bowling department, Harshal Patel and Sam Curran stood out with two wickets each, while KG Rabada chipped in with a crucial scalp, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

