Madame Anne Boillon Struggles To Conceal France's Terror History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

The ridiculous post shared by Anne Boillon, the ambassador ofFrance to Azerbaijan, on her official X account caused chuckles tomany not only in Azerbaijan but in the world.

In her post, she noted that since she represents France, shecannot remain silent when the head of her state is accused offinancing terrorism. It seems either she does not know the history,or she just goes the extra mile to hide the facts, or she plays thegame that Western countries love to play. If she does not know thehistory, we have no option but to teach her or at least remind herof some facts.

First of all, the word terror was minted in France during theFrench Revolution. The then-French government actively used terroragainst its rivals.







Besides, the history of France is filled with support forterrorist organisations. One of them is the Armenian Secret Armyfor Liberating Armenia (ASALA). As is known, the organisation wascreated in Palestinian camps in Beirut, Lebanon. The organisationconducted a number of terror acts against Turkish citizens, when Israel occupied Beirut, the organisation was forcedto leave Lebanon. Guess which country opened its borders to ASALA?It was the same country that Anne Boillon claims does not financeterrorism. Soon, ASALA opened its camps in France and continued itsterror attacks.

Despite all claims of Turkiye, France did not stop supportingASALA by playing its dirty game. Under certain pretexts, Francerefused to hand terrorists over Turkiye. The honeymoon betweenASALA and Paris continued to the date when ASALA conducted terrorattacks in Orly airport in 1983. The Armenian terror organisationkilled eight people in Orly. Right after the terror attack, theso-called“liberation army” turned into a terror organisation, andParis arrested the members, including the second person, MonteMelkonyan, of ASALA, and closed all camps.

When the Soviet Union collapsed and the Garabagh conflicterupted, Paris forgot about the deaths of its eight people andreleased the heads of terrorists. Monte came to Garabagh andcarried out his terror activities there. Hundreds of people inKhojaly and other towns in Garabagh were killed by the terrorist,whom France released.

Besides, it was the parliament of France that, on the one hand,recognised the separatist so-called“artsakh” republic and, on theother hand, denounced the separatist movement in Donbas in Ukraine are terrorists or criminals for Paris, butnot the separatists in Garabagh. The members of the Garabaghseparatists visited France several times, and French officials metthem sincerely. Furthermore, the French media praised theseparatists. Unfortunately, neither the media nor society spokeabout the people whom the same separatists brutally killed. Eventhe mayor of Paris raised the flag of the separatists.







Paris has not limited itself to only supporting Armenianterrorists. It is well known that the members of the Kurdish terrororganisation PKK live in France. Paris does not bother itself toarrest them and hand them over to Turkiye. Besides, France was oneof the Western countries that destabilised Syria and Libya. Eventhe Western media claimed that the active and well-known members ofISIS terrorist organisations graduated from universities in Westerncountries, including France.

Frankly speaking, I do not believe that Anne Boillon is notaware of these facts; she only plays the dirty game of colonialistand imperialist countries. The rule of the game is very simple: tocall terrorist organisations liberators and support them when Parisneeds them. When Paris does not need them anymore, they call themterrorists and start hunting them. However, one should rememberthat this dirty game will not work against Azerbaijan.