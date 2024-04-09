Rajkummar Portrays Indomitable Spirit Of Blind Industrialist Srikanth Bolla In Biopic

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The makers of Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

The trailer launch event saw the presence of real-life hero, Srikanth Bolla and his wife Veera Swathi.

The trailer offered a tantalising glimpse into the remarkable portrayal of Srikanth Bolla's indomitable spirit by Rajkummar.

The three-minute and 17-second video begins with Rajkummar as Srikanth saying, 'I want to be the first visually challenged president of the country.'

The trailer traces the remarkable journey of Srikanth from his childhood days, saying, 'mai bhaag nahi sakta, sirf lad sakta hun'. There are glimpses of Srikanth getting 98 per cent in the 12th board examination, to him determined to take science as a subject in graduation.

Jyotika, who plays a teacher is seen saying to Srikanth, 'In the Indian education system, the visually impaired can't choose science'.

They are then seen filing a case on the Indian education system. It is a story of a man whose vision inspired the world.

The movie promises to be an extraordinary journey, encapsulating themes of determination, resilience, and triumph. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also a story of his unique character and wittiness and how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film will be released on May 10.