Padma Lakshmi's Daughter Says It Makes Her 'Cringe' When Her Mom Uses Slang

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) India-born supermodel, TV host, producer, cookbook author and actor Padma Lakshmi and her daughter Krishna talked about what slang the mother-of-one should know.

The celebrity chef shared a video on Instagram of a conversation with her daughter Krishna, whom she tags as Little Hands.

In the video, Lakshmi asked what other slang she should know, to which her 14-year-old daughter replied,“Don't say sus. I've heard you say that. It's short for suspect, or suspicious,” reports people.

Lakshmi said, before Krishna interrupted:“I know bro, but it comes from...”

“I'm not a bro,” Lakshmi responded.“Bruh.”

Krishna went on to say it makes her "cringe" to hear her mom attempt slang.

“Okay. Makes you cringe, or like cringe?” Lakshmi asked.

Krishna confirmed that she does find it a tad“cringe”.

“Okay. What is not embarrassing to say that you think your mother should know? I'll wait," Lakshmi replied.

"I mean I think there's a difference between what I should be... what slang I should be using and what slang you should be using," her daughter responded.

Lakshmi challenged her daughter's assertion by asking why she thinks that.

"Because when you say certain things, it sounds odd coming out of your mouth," replied her daughter.

The former Top Chef host shares Krishna with businessman Adam Dell, whom she dated off and on from 2009-2021.