Farewell To Ramazan

As the month of great mercies draws to a close, as the faithful engage in final acts of Ramadan devotions, as believers anticipate divine acceptance and as Muslims across the world prepare for the coming Eid celebrations, let us bid farewell to the blessed month of Ramadan with the exhortations from Ibn Rajab al-Hanbali:

Servants of God! The month of Ramazan has resolved to leave, and only a little of it now remains. Those among you who have done well in it, let them see it through till its end. Those who have fallen short, let them finish it with goodly actions. Enjoy the remaining few days and nights that are left of it. Bid it farewell with righteous deeds that will testify in your favour before the All-Knowing King. See it off by parting with it with the purist greeting of peace .

O month of Ramazan, be gentle! The tears of the lovers are streaming down at your departure and their hearts torn asunder at the pain of separation. Perhaps standing to bid you farewell may quench the flames of yearning that burn within. Perhaps a few moments of repentance and abstinence may mend of the fast all that has pierced it. Perhaps one cut-off from the caravan (of fasters) may find divine acceptance along with them. Perhaps one who was deserving of the Fire will be set free.

The author is In-charge District record room Deputy Commissioner Office Anantnag

