Private Offices In Mumbai Suburbs To Face Action If Leave Not Granted On Polling Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Mumbai Suburban District Collector and District Election Officer Rajendra Kshirsagar on Monday said that action will be taken against private establishments for not granting paid leave or concession of two hours to employees on the polling day.

The action will be initiated based on the complaints.

The polling in Mumbai Suburban district is slated for May 20.

Kshirsagar has already issued instructions to private establishments to grant leave or concession of two hours in duty hours to their employees on the polling day.