(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Try to Bounce Back from Lackluster Open
Stocks Little Changed to Start Week
Indexes Roar into Weekend, but Sustain Worst Week of '24
Stocks Gain by Noon, Behind on Week
Stocks Rally on Jobs Numbers, But Still Headed for Losing Week Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 8, 2024
Stocks Enjoy Small Gains at Open Advertisment
Stocks were flat Monday as investors tried to regain their footing following a pullback last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 57.88 points to 38,961.62.
The S&P 500 added 5.94 points to 5,210.28.
The NASDAQ jumped 33.81 points to 16,282.33.
Tesla shares were up more than 4% after CEO Elon Musk said the company's robotaxi will be unveiled in early August.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, boosting yields to 4.42% from Thursday's 4.4%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices faltered $1.30 to $85.61 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dumped $6.50 to $2,342.00 U.S. an ounce.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08042024000212011056ID1108072936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.