Ukraine, Hungary Agree On Opening New Border Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Hungary have signed amendments to the intergovernmental agreement on border traffic control, which will allow to launch a new checkpoint for passenger cars.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine and Hungary agreed on the opening of the Velyka Palad' – Nagyhodos" crossing point for passenger vehicles and the possibility for empty trucks weighing over 7.5 tons to cross at the "Luzhanka - Beregsurany" crossing point, - the message reads.

Kuleba, Szijjarto hold lengthy meeting in Brussels

It is emphasized that the relevant changes to the agreement between the two governments on border traffic control were signed by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine, Antal Heizer.

The parties are also considering the possibility of building a new cargo crossing point "Diyda - Beregdarots" in order to increase the carrying capacity of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

After signing the changes to the agreement, the document shall be ratified by parliaments.

Ukraine increasing defense capabilities along entireline with Russia, Belarus –guards

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Ukraine and Hungary are working to launch substantive negotiations on the introduction of joint customs and border control.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allow the opening of a new Ukrainian-Romanian checkpoint Bila Tserkva - Sighetu Marmatiei".

Photo: gov