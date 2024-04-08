Bacardi Supports Restoration Of La Esperanza Park In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- 3BL) Giving back to communities has been part of the legacy of family-owned Bacardi since it began the business more than 160 years ago. In Puerto Rico, home to the world's largest premium rum distillery and the brand home of BACARDÍ rum, the Bacardi company has contributed to people and community programs for decades.

Most recently, Bacardi is among the supporters of the restoration and expansion of the community park“La Esperanza” situated on the coastline bay of San Juan in Cataño and with views to the BACARDÍ campus.

The Mayor of Cataño, Julio Alicea Vasallo, along Gabriel Solano, General Manager of Casa BACARDÍ and the Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera of COR3 (the Central office for recovery, reconstruction and resilience) have joined forces to mark the kick off of constructions and to promote the park project.

“Bacardi has been in Puerto Rico since the 1960s and we are truly honored to be part of this community development,” says Gabriel Solano, General Manager of Casa BACARDÍ.

“The reopening of La Esperanza Park is a moment of pride as we welcome projects that bring a positive impact to the local community and to serve as yet another tourist attraction on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. In 2022, Bacardi and the city hall of Cataño, revived the local festival“La Feria en Cataño”, after many years of absence as another effort to give back to the community.

La Esperanza recreational park is an emblematic landmark now on the path to repair, after being neglected for almost a decade and deteriorated after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Ways in which this park will be restored include improvement works on the cafeteria area, the administration building, security guard cabins, gazebos, the electric infrastructure, greener lighting solutions, La Esperanza public restroom facilities, swimming pools and sports courts, playground equipment, footpaths, and sidewalks to enjoy nature.

Bacardi Corporation, part of Bacardi Limited, was founded in Puerto Rico in 1936 and has been manufacturing“the World's Most Awarded” rum since then. The current distillery, built in 1958 on 127 acres in the town of Cataño, is the largest premium rum distillery in the world and known as the“Cathedral of Rum”. Since 1961, Bacardí has operated the modern Casa BACARDÍ Visitor Center, the second most visited location on the San Juan metro, attracting visitors from across the globe to learn about the rich history of the Bacardi family and brand, as well as its unique production.

