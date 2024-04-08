Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Features OTTO Controls’ P6 Series Sealed Limit Switches For Military And Aerospace Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUMBERTON, NJ, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) , a division of Heilind Mil-Aero, and a premier distributor of military and aerospace interconnects and switches features the P6 Series sealed limit switches from OTTO Controls.

The P6 Series sealed limit switches, known for their robustness and reliability, are designed to meet the stringent requirements of MIL-PRF-8805. These switches are engineered for precise operation in a variety of demanding environments, making them an ideal choice for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. With a standard temperature rating of -55°C to +85°C and a seal rating up to Symbol 4 - Resilient, they ensure reliable performance in harsh conditions.

A one-piece stainless-steel or nickel-plated brass housing, sealed at the plunger and at the base with a glass-to-metal header option, provides true environment-free sealing. Many P6 Series switches have grounded cases to reduce EMI interference. Roller plunger styles for cam or slide actuation and pin plunger designs for in-line actuation are available.

P6 Series switches incorporate OTTO's snap-action basic switch.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components ( ) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions, and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513, and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

About OTTO Controls

OTTO Controls is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of high-quality, precision controls that reliably perform in some of the most demanding markets in the world: Military/Aerospace; Off-Road: Construction & Agriculture, Mining and Forestry; Material Handling; Utilities; Industrial; Medical; Marine and specialty markets.

Electromechanical and Hall effect switches, joysticks, grips, control modules, and other standard and custom solutions deliver long-lasting, high-operational functionality.

OTTO Controls is a division of OTTO Engineering Inc. in Carpentersville, Illinois, founded in 1961. OTTO is a vertically integrated manufacturer with strong mechanical, electrical, and RF design engineering capabilities and a world-class test lab.

