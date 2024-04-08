New Zealand Visa For Croatian, Estonian, Kuwaiti, Hungary, Greek Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

The introduction of the NZeTA program in July 2019 has greatly relaxed visa restrictions for those who qualify. This program allows people to visit New Zealand for different reasons like tourism, work, or a layover without having to get a visa through an embassy, avoiding the complicated visa application procedure. The visa waiver is valid for citizens from 190 nations, Croatian passport holders included. The New Zealand eTA remains valid for two years and permits multiple brief visits. Furthermore, it stays effective for five years for cruise ships and airlines following their certification. Those who meet the necessary criteria can conveniently apply for the New Zealand eTA through an online platform. Travelers with multiple passports should enter New Zealand using the same passport that was used to submit the eTA application because the eTA is electronically linked to a particular passport. Although it is not required by law, travelers are advised to have a printed copy of the NzeTA with them.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CROATIAN



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

