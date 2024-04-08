US, Japan, Australia, Philippines conduct joint exercises in South China Sea

(MENAFN) Late on Sunday, the Philippines military reported that the US, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines conducted a joint maritime exercise in the disputed South China Sea, prompting China to launch a naval and air patrol in response.



Taking place within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the drill aimed to reinforce regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, as reported by the Manila Times newspaper, citing military sources.



During the exercise, the four nations' forces engaged in various activities, including communication exercises and division tactics. The participating vessels included Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Akebono, US combat ship Mobile, Royal Australian Navy frigate Warramunga, and Philippine Navy frigate Antonio Luna, among others.



In response to the joint drills, China's military conducted a naval and air patrol in the disputed South China Sea, underscoring heightened tensions in the region. The territorial disputes over the resource-rich South China Sea persist despite calls for a negotiated settlement and respect for sovereignty.



The tensions escalated in 2016 when the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), an international tribunal based in The Hague, ruled that China's nine-dash line claim lacked a legal basis under international law.

