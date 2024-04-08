Boeing production falls as safety concerns remain

(MENAFN) According to reports from industry sources, Boeing's production of the 737 MAX jetliner has experienced a significant decline in recent weeks due to a series of regulatory checks and safety audits. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a production ceiling of 38 jets per month in February following an incident involving a 737 MAX aircraft. However, the monthly output rate has been fluctuating well below this cap, dropping to single digits by late March.



The slowdown in production has been attributed to the regulatory checks, which have impacted Boeing's assembly line and overall production capabilities. This decrease in output has led to significant disruptions in supplies for the aerospace company.



The safety concerns surrounding Boeing were exacerbated by an incident on January 5, involving an Alaska Airlines flight that had to turn back after a door panel blew off mid-flight, causing injuries to several passengers and resulting in the loss of clothing and cell phones. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that crucial bolts holding the door plug in place were missing, prompting further scrutiny into Boeing's safety protocols.



In response to the incident, the FAA expressed concerns about Boeing's safety culture, leading to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for inspections. The fallout from this incident has had a significant impact on Boeing, with shares plummeting more than 25 percent since the event.



As Boeing grapples with these safety issues and production setbacks, the aerospace industry closely monitors developments, highlighting the importance of stringent safety measures and regulatory oversight in aviation manufacturing.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070403