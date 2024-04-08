Brazil's Supreme Court directs investigation into Musk's alleged misuse of social media platform

(MENAFN) In a significant development, a judge in the Brazilian Supreme Court has taken a decisive step, ordering an investigation into Elon Musk over suspicions of utilizing the X platform for illicit activities. This move follows a judicial memorandum issued by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who emphasized the gravity of the situation by warning the X platform of severe consequences for non-compliance with judicial orders. The judge's directive includes explicit instructions against reactivating any account that the Supreme Court has ordered to be blocked, with a substantial penalty of 100,000 Brazilian reals per reactivated account.



This latest action stems from a history of concerns regarding the dissemination of misleading information on the X platform. Judge de Moraes, in a firm stance, underscored the importance of recognizing that social media networks are not exempt from legal scrutiny, asserting that they cannot serve as lawless domains.



The decision to investigate Musk comes in the wake of a series of attacks launched by an individual identified as Malek "X" against the judge. Musk, who commands multiple tech enterprises including Tesla and SpaceX, responded to the unfolding situation by expressing a willingness to potentially forfeit business operations in Brazil, prioritizing principles over profits.



This development underscores the growing significance of regulatory oversight in the realm of social media, as authorities globally seek to address concerns surrounding the misuse of digital platforms. With Musk now embroiled in legal proceedings, the outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for both the tech magnate and the broader landscape of online governance.

MENAFN08042024000045015682ID1108070234