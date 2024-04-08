Delhi Man Dies After Taking Water Slide At THIS Mall In Noida. Here's How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 25-year-old Delhi man died at a water park located in a Noida mall on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Dhanjay Maheshwari, lost his life after taking a slide at the water park.

Police said Maheshwari, a resident of Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Shivaji Road Extension, along with his four friends visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) mall in Noida's Sector 38A on Sunday, April 7.

All friends collected costumes, kept their belongings in lockers, and went straight to the slide, a police spokesperson said, according to newswire PTI. When the sliding started, Maheshwari suddenly faced breathing problem, he added.

Dhanjay sat on the ground and took rest, however, he did not feel better. The GIP Mall authorities then took him to a nearby Kailash Hospital where doctors declared him dead, PTI quoted police as saying.

After getting information about the incident, Dhanjay's family reached Noida and the body was sent for postmortem, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra.

Mishra said that the police has initiated legal proceedings into the incident and the body has been sent for autopsy.“After the autopsy reports, the reasons of the death would be confirmed,” he said.

The deceased's family alleged negligence on part of the mall's management in the incident. However, a police officer said that the claims are being investigated.

In other news, a section of the Elevated flyover in Noida is now out of bounds for commuters starting Monday in view of the road resurfacing work that started on Sunday afternoon.

The Noida Traffic police has issued an advisory, asking commuters to opt for the diversions put in place to avoid inconvenience. The flyover is used by thousands of commuters daily for travelling between Sector 18, Film City, Kalindi Kunj, South Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, Noida's Sector 61, 62, 63 etc.(With PTI inputs)

