Exciting Eid Raffles And Competitions Across Dubai With Big Prizes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Amazing prizes are up for grabs with top retailers, bringing excitement to the emirate as it celebrates Eid Al Fitr

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 April 2024: Residents and visitors have a chance to win big during the Eid In Dubai celebrations, with a host of exciting competitions and raffles to enter. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Eid activations happening across the Emirate will give shoppers many chances to collect huge prizes.

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is bringing back its much-anticipated annual Eid Al Fitr shopping extravaganza in which shoppers have the chance to win AED 200,000 worth of cash prizes.

Visitors to participating DSMG malls, who spend AED 200, will receive a digital raffle coupon to enter into an exciting draw which will have a total of 22 winners. Announced over the last three days of Eid, six people will each receive a prize of AED 15,000 and another six lucky shoppers will receive prizes worth AED 10,000. Additionally, ten more prizes of AED 5,000 will be handed out in the raffle, which is held every year to help spread joy during the Eid celebrations.

A total of 18 malls are participating, including Al Bustan Centre, Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Mudon Community Centre, Nad Al Hamar Mall, Serena MarketPlace, Shorooq Community Center, Silicon Central, Times Square Center and Villanova MarketPlace.

From 1 April to 22 April 2024, those who spend AED 200 at Al Khawaneej Walk Outlets will be entered into the Eideya draw using their UAE-issued Visa or Mastercard linked to Tickit to win AED 2000 in Tickit Points.

At Mercato and Town Centre, for every AED 200 spent from1 to 12 April, shoppers will get the chance to enter the draw and win a daily cash prize of AED 3,000, as well as an all-inclusive three day trip for two to the Maldives.



