Ukraine Not Involved In Armed Provocations At Russia-Occupied Nuclear Plant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has nothing to do with any armed provocations at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant while Russia constantly practices staged strikes on its premises.

That's according to Andriy Yusov , the spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

"Ukraine is not involved in any armed provocations at the ZNPP, illegally occupied by Russia. The aggressor state is once again threatening the nuclear facility, civilian population, and environment of the whole of Europe. Russian strikes, in particular, imitations, on the premises of the Ukrainian nuclear plant, as well as deploying troops and armaments there and mining ZNPP facilities has long been a well-known and permanent criminal practice of the invaders," Yusov said.

Drone explodes at- IAEA

He emphasized that only Russia withdrawing its troops from all ZNPP facilities will allow for the restoration of compliance with international norms and control over the important nuclear power plant.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote today that a drone explosion was detected at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Earlier, the IAEA reported it was aware of reports and photographs related to the presence of Russian military personnel and equipment inside one of the machine halls at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, however, the agency's experts present at the plant are granted only partial access to its facilities.